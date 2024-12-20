Coffs Harbour Christmas Carols to light up Brelsford Park

THE Coffs Harbour Christmas Carols will bring festive cheer to life when nine stellar acts take the stage at Brelsford Park on Saturday, 21 December.



Kicking off the evening at 6:30 pm, local talent Adelaide Robinson will enchant the crowd with her angelic renditions of Silent Night and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Event organiser John Logan promised a night to remember, calling it a “Christmas extravaganza not to be missed.”

“In addition to the best local talent, we’re thrilled to have Mak and Shar headlining the event,” Logan said.

“They are a class act who began their careers as kids, performing alongside Hugh Jackman in The Boy from Oz.

“Now, as one of Australia’s top country music duos, they grace the biggest stages across the country.

“Coffs Harbour is in for a real treat.”

This year’s lineup is packed with incredible performances capturing the true spirit of Christmas, Logan said.

“Our youngest stars, Zahra Cawley, Adelaide Robinson, and Dylan Wigley, have been making waves across North Coast venues.

“While seasoned performers like Imogen Daymond, Matt Winckle, Haleb Beaumont, Jessica Wyborn, Reo Hita, and Louise Richards are set to dazzle.”

The performers will be backed by a full live band, including Mitch Young and his sons Bryson and Flin, alongside Dave Strauss and Mark Hoare.

“The evening will feature a visit from Santa Claus and a spectacular fireworks finale around 8:30pm.

“Supported by the City of Coffs Harbour, the event emphasises community and family.

“It’s a time for the whole community to come together and celebrate Christmas in true Coffs style – relaxed, joyful, and family-friendly.

“Bring a picnic blanket, enjoy delicious food stalls and kids’ activities, and sing along to your favourite carols.”

