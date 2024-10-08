Firies show they’re ready at Myall River Festival



FIREFIGHTERS from Pindimar/Tea Gardens Rural Fire Brigade spread the message with big red trucks and a powerful hose at the Myall River Festival in Tea Gardens on Saturday, 5 October.

Volunteers from the local RFS brought out several of the local fleet of well-maintained vehicles, including the workhorse Category 1 fire engine and the enormous white Bulky Water Transporter, which took residence on the corner of Maxwell Street and Marine Drive.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The day was a hot one along the Tea Gardens riverfront, as hundreds of holidaymakers, including many families, made their way out to see the show.

More than a few had the chance to wield the rather powerful firefighting equipment at the disposal of the RFS, under the careful supervision of the volunteers.

Perhaps some of the kids will be inspired to join up once they come of age.

“We set up a water relay from hydrant to the bulky, and to the Cat1, and DC Cameron Bright gave in excess of a hundred kids of all ages a hose experience, resulting in a few wet parents and siblings,” explained Brigade Captain David Bright.

“From our perspective, it was a very successful day.

“We had our Get Ready info marquee, distributed a heap of information, and spoke with a lot of people.”

The message to “Get Ready” for fire season is the main goal of all RFS Brigades right now, as the official fire permit season is already past its first month, and there are some serious consequences if fires are lit illegally.

The most straightforward piece of literature the RFS was handing out on the issue is the pamphlet entitled “Before You Light That Fire”, aimed at informing landowners planning to burn vegetation on the property.

It has four simple steps to follow:

1) Seek environmental approval from either Local Land Services or your local Council and learn the difference between hazard reduction burning and other burning purposes, such as clearing, garden maintenance or agriculture.

2) Obtain a fire permit by contacting the local RFS Fire Control Centre or Fire and Rescue NSW.

3) Notify surrounding neighbours and the local RFS and FRNSW at least 24 hours prior to starting a burn. If not clearly notified, the neighbours could call Triple Zero (000).

4) Check if it is an official Total Fire Ban Day, which will automatically suspend any permits.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

