O’Keefe celebrates election to MidCoast Council



FOLLOWING the finalisation of local government election counting last week, the Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest area has a local representative on MidCoast Council once more.

The twin towns have been without local representation since long standing councillor Len Roberts failed to secure re-election in 2021.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

On 1 October, MidCoast Independents lead candidate Thomas O’Keefe was one of eleven to be announced as a sitting councillor for the next four year term of MidCoast Council.

Mr O’Keefe, who resides in Hawks Nest, thanked locals for their support during the campaign.

“This election victory is a win for democracy, and is shared by the entire community,” he said.

“The campaign was supported whole-heartedly by dozens of locals who volunteered to spread the word via mail drops, pre-polling and on the day, donations and helping to make the right connections amongst the southern MidCoast area.

“While it is a shame that not more from our group could make it onto Council, my team of Bruce Murray, Jeanette Hart, Mal Motum, Terry Munright, and Heather Vaughan were critical to the effort, and every vote they garnered came back to me as the leader, enabling me to be elected.

“I especially want to thank my mother, Sherrie, for her unwavering support through the entire campaign, before and after it – I could not have made it without her.”

With council meetings starting this week, Mr O’Keefe said he plans to use his independence to fight for the best possible outcomes for the immediate area. .

“My agenda is the local agenda, nothing more, nothing less,” he said.

“I follow no party line, and owe nothing to anyone beyond the sincere efforts and support of the community as a whole.

“A councillor represents the entire LGA, however, I am acutely aware that the villages and townships of the Myall Coast (Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest, North Arm Cove) gave my group 60 percent of their votes, including the Tea Gardens pre-polling, and I have taken that as a mandate, and happily represent my area now.”