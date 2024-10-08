1/17 Coorilla Street, Hawks Nest is on the market with First National Hawks Nest



1/17 Coorilla Street, Hawks Nest

Price: $565,000

NESTLED in the serene enclave of Hawks Nest, this delightful ground floor apartment at 1/17 Coorilla Street offers a sublime holiday retreat or a savvy investment opportunity.

Opposite the picturesque Jimmy’s Beach reserve, the residence boasts two generously-sized bedrooms, complete with built-in wardrobes, ensuring ample storage and comfort.

The modern kitchen, fitted with a convenient dishwasher, complements the apartment’s contemporary design, while the bathroom caters to relaxation with a separate bath and shower.

The addition of an internal laundry heightens the practicality of this charming home.

Step outside to discover two inviting balconies, providing the perfect spots for alfresco dining or a tranquil morning coffee.

As part of a well-kept quartet of units, you’ll appreciate the well-maintained grounds and the security of a lock-up garage.

A lucrative investment beckons.

Either rent it on a long- term lease, holiday lett or enjoy this property all for yourself as a relaxing lifestyle investment.

For your chance to secure this coastal gem, contact John Rumble (0425 289 200) to schedule a private inspection.

Please note, viewings for this exclusive property are by appointment only.

