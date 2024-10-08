Letter to the Editor: Saving our planet and local environment



DEAR News Of The Area,

AS a community, we love and fiercely protect the unique environments and ecosystems of the Myall Coast and Port Stephens.

They provide us with natural sanctuaries, recreational opportunities, and the financial benefits generated by our tourism industry.

The science has been clear for many years now: the number one threat to all of this is climate change.

More whales die every year from increasing ocean temperatures and the impacts on feeding and breeding grounds than from collisions with wind turbines.

We need cheap, safe, renewable, and readily available energy alternatives to coal, and we need them now.

Instead of saying “no” to offshore wind farms, perhaps we should be saying “yes, but with responsible design and regulation to minimise environmental impacts”.

Saying “no” only keeps us chained to coal and growing CO2 emissions.

Saying “yes, but with better regulation and safeguards” gives us a way to save our planet in the long-term and protect our unique local environment in the short-term.

Regards,

Kylie KAYE,

North Arm Cove.