Flanagan claims second Coffs Club Championship ahead of becoming Associate Professional

BILLY Flanagan has claimed back-to-back Brown & Hurley Men’s Club Championships at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

The final two rounds of the championship were played across the weekend and Flanagan shot even-par on both days to turn a four-stroke deficit into a four-shot lead heading into the final round and eventually an emphatic nine-shot victory.

The right-hander admitted there were a couple of reasons why winning the championship this year was so important to him.

“I kind of wanted to prove to myself that winning last year wasn’t a fluke so there was that motivation and this one is special because it is the last time that I can win it,” Flanagan said.

From the start of 2023 the club champ will begin the PGA Membership Pathway Program where he will learn all aspects of the golf industry as an Associate Professional.

Losing his amateur status rules him out of competing in future club championships.

Throughout the back nine on Sunday Flanagan was the clear leader but he said thoughts of winning didn’t enter his mind until late in the round.

“Probably only the last two holes really.

“Even then I wasn’t thinking of the score, I was just taking it one shot at a time and just trying to put the best swing possible or best putt possible on each shot,” he said.

“It was there on the last hole but overall it didn’t phase me too much.”

Rogan Hickey won the Gross award in B-Grade while it was Gerard Martin who claimed the top C-Grade prize.

Earlier in the week 16-year-old Hollie Fuller claimed the Mercedes-Benz Coffs Coast Ladies Club Championship.

She started the final round just one stroke ahead of Kristy Hickey but a birdie on the par-5 14th hole gave her some breathing space at the top of the leaderboard that allowed her to maintain her composure over the final holes to claim the prize.

Janette Curran edged ahead of Leanne McComas to be the B-Grade Ladies Champion while Ying Pfeiffer is the C-Grade champ.