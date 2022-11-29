Coffs Harbour Golf Club cracks Top-5 in list of Australia’s favourite courses

THE reputation of Coffs Harbour Golf Club continues to build and gain national attention.

When Golf Australia Magazine released its list of Australia’s Favourite Top-50 courses last week, Coffs Harbour’s 27-hole layout had raced up to number five on the list with a bullet.

Coffs Harbour has been on the list before but never so high in the rankings.

It sits in the Top-10 alongside some of the great courses in Australia including Barnbougle Dunes, Cape Wickham Links, New South Wales GC and Royal Melbourne’s famed West Course.

In a big double for the Coffs Coast golf scene, Bonville Golf Resort maintained its position at number one of the esteemed list.

Coffs Harbour’s reputation has been boosted in recent years by hosting high level events such as the Women’s NSW Open which is part of the Ladies European Tour as well as successful North Coast Opens which drew professional golfers from near and wide as they tried to earn a berth in the NSW Open.

Add this to the new all-weather practice facility, the excellent fairways and greens and the friendly service that greets visitors and members alike before they tee off, it’s easy to see why the Coffs Harbour Golf Club is rated so highly.

The club’s general manager Paul McAra said the high ranking is the result of a lot of hard work at the club.

“It’s great for the Club to receive the recognition as a result of all significant work that has gone into the course over the past five years,” McAra said.

“With further works planned as part of the Craig Parry Master Plan the course is only going from strength to strength.”