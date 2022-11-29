Medowie Probus Club to celebrate Christmas in style

EXCITEMENT is building for the members of the Medowie Combined Probus Club as the members of this fun group are getting ready to celebrate Christmas in style!

The Medowie Combined Probus Club has booked their three-course Christmas lunch at the Cookabarra Restaurant at Bobs Farm.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Kevin Tomlinson, Publicity Officer of the Combined Probus Club of Medowie told News Of The Area, “It will be an enjoyable day with fun, fellowship and friendship before the Christmas season.”

Spinners and Weavers

At the November meeting of the Probus Club, two ladies from the Newcastle Spinners and Weavers Guild attended as guest speakers.

“They showed the various spinning wheels and pointed out that spinning and weaving is probably the oldest activity in the world,” Kevin said.

“Mankind needed fabrics way back and when the Vikings were sailing around the world they needed sails and ropes.

“They showed and explained how yarn can be spun from everything, including raw material including milk, bamboo, and other materials.

“The meeting was the last for this year and we are looking forward to 2023 with eager anticipation, with a number of activities in the pipeline.”

The Combined Probus Club of Medowie meets at 10.00 am on the third Wednesday of the month at the Medowie Community Centre and all are welcome.

The Medowie Combined Probus Club is intended for retired and semi-retired members of the community.

If you would like more details contact medowieprobus@gmail.com.

“The next meeting will be on Wednesday, 18 January 2023 and we wish all our members who may not be able to attend our Christmas lunch a merry and joyous Christmas and a Happy New Year,” Kevin said.

By Marian SAMPSON