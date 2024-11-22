Foreshore for All dispute parking numbers at Jetty Foreshores



A FREEDOM of information (FOI) request has revealed that public parking availability at the Jetty Foreshore will be reduced under State Government plans, according to campaigners attempting to halt development plans.

The state government’s Refined Coffs Jetty Masterplan claims that the development plan “consolidates and increases public parking across the Jetty Foreshore, delivering permanent and formal car parking arrangements for the wider community”.



The plan promises a 15 percent increase in additional public car parking across the Jetty Foreshore (not including the marina and former deep sea fishing site).

Foreshore for All, an active community group attempting to protect the Jetty Foreshores (east of the railway line) from private residential development, disputes these claims.

Group member and former land surveyor Bruce Weir said he made an FOI request to double-check the accuracy of the government’s estimates against current parking arrangements.

That request was granted, and Mr Weir was given access to two government documents outlining existing and planned parking numbers.

Mr Weir said there is an existing capacity for at least 658 cars to park along the Foreshore strip.

Foreshore for All claim government planners have underestimated the current informal parking capacity by 200 cars, and that development plans will eliminate existing car parking areas catering for 137 cars.

“Even with proposed new car spaces, we end up with 249 fewer car spaces overall,” the group said in a statement on Sunday.

“They have also mistakenly counted as ‘new’ all parking spaces at the Coffs Harbour Train Station, and on the council-owned Whale Tail land at the end of the Jetty Strip on Harbour Drive.

“In addition, 145 car spaces that are nominated as overflow parking only during major events, will not be accessible to the community outside of these event days.

“The reality is the Minns’ Government’s masterplan will leave us with 249-394 fewer public car spaces for everyday use than currently exist…”.

A spokesperson from Property and Development NSW told NOTA the “car parking figures referenced by Foreshore for All are not accurate and are outdated”.

“Updated figures will be publicly available when the rezoning proposal goes on public exhibition.

“It remains the NSW Government’s intention to deliver quality outcomes for Coffs Harbour, in partnership with City of Coffs Harbour Council, the Coffs community, industry and other stakeholders,” the spokesperson said.