Industry recognition for North Coast Regional Botanic Garden



THE Australian Institute of Horticulture (AIH) has awarded the North Coast Regional Botanic Gardens two Green Space Community Awards.

One is for “the development of a garden that showcases northern regional ecology and international horticultural themes.”



In addition, the Friends of the Botanic Garden were honoured for “the support of the botanic garden through volunteer activities, guided tours and fundraising.”

President Graham Tupper said he is proud of the achievements and the dedication of garden staff and the nearly 300 volunteers.

“The Botanic Garden in Coffs Harbour combines both international garden areas from other subtropical climate regions around the world, and east coast Australia rainforest and coastal area plants,” he told News Of The Area.

“Visitors can learn about different types of tall lush Australian rainforests and, just a short walk away, also about colourful coastal heathlands.”

Another unique aspect of the botanic garden in Coffs Harbour is the retention of over half the garden area as old growth natural forest, providing a wildlife refuge at the heart of a regional city.

Recognition by the AIH for its volunteer-driven activities is heartening, said Graham.

“Volunteers provide friendly visitor information services, as well as daytime and nocturnal tours, and host a range of community events all through the year.

“The garden beds, paths and facilities are maintained by a small army of volunteer working bees assisting the three paid staff.”

Volunteers also contribute to conservation of the environment through a regional seed bank project, maintaining databases of rare and endangered plants and running a herbarium, or plant library.

By Andrea FERRARI

