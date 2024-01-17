Forestry contractors convicted of 2020 assaults in Wild Cattle Creek State Forest



TWO forestry contractors have been found guilty of assaulting two men in Wild Cattle Creek State Forest on 25 June 2020 by Coffs Harbour Local Court.

Mark Graham and Andre Johnston, who were assaulted on a public road in the State Forest north of Dorrigo, have been seeking justice for more than three years.



Forestry contractors Michael Luigi Vitali and Rodney James Hearfield were found guilty of the assaults, which were recorded on a mobile camera device by a Forestry Corporation employee.

Following the assault, neither of the contracted forestry workers were initially charged.

Instead, Mr Graham was charged by the Coffs Harbour Police.

“The initial investigation into these assaults resulted in the charging of one of the victims,” Greens MP and spokesperson for the environment Sue Higginson said.

“The fact that Mr Graham was charged for a crime when he was a victim of what the Magistrate described as a violent assault on a public road, in a public forest, and it was captured on video, can only be described as a wilful miscarriage of justice.”

Ms Higginson described the video evidence as “confronting and unambiguous”.

“Two members of the community, who are acting in a friendly and non-threatening manner, are approached by two agitated and hostile forestry workers who then proceed to assault them, demand their personal property and shout threatening abuse at them.

“It is deeply disturbing and disappointing that it has taken more than three and a half years for these assaults to be resolved, especially considering they were captured on camera.

“Today’s judgement is well overdue and is the end of a harrowing experience for the two victims, Mark Graham and Andre Johnston.”

Mr Graham said the long saga has taken an emotional and financial toll.

He thanked Ms Higginson and Eddie Lloyd for their legal support and expressed relief that the issue is now resolved.

By Andrew VIVIAN