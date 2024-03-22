Forestry Corporation fined for illegal tree removal in Bagawa State Forest

THE FORESTRY Corporation of NSW (FCNSW) has been fined $30,000 by the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) for an alleged illegal tree removal in Bagawa State Forest, inland of Coramba.

The state-owned forestry body received an additional $15,000 fine for the alleged removal of fifteen trees and vegetation in an Environmentally Significant Area in Nadgee State Forest on the South Coast in 2023.



These incidents were found to be in breach of rules set out by the EPA to protect native forests and endangered species habitat.

In February 2023, an alleged illegal tree removal in Bagawa State Forest occurred on a slope greater than 25 degrees, breaching obligations to prevent soil erosion and resulting in two penalty infringement notices totalling $30,000.

According to the EPA, the clearing contravened specific seasonal requirements which were in place in Bagawa State Forest from 1 January to 31 March 2023.

“These restrictions reduce impacts on the environment such as soil erosion during periods when high rainfall can occur,” an EPA spokesperson told NOTA.

The EPA alleges forestry operations including harvesting, ‘snigging’ (dragging trees by chains) and other ground works occurred in February 2023 in Bagawa State Forest contrary to these restrictions and issued a $15,000 penalty notice.

A further $15,000 penalty notice was then issued when FCNSW allegedly failed to identify the area subject to the protocol on a map.

“FCNSW is responsible for ensuring their contractors follow the rules,” said the EPA spokesperson.

EPA Director of Operations Jason Gordon said both incidents could have been avoided if FCNSW had complied with the Coastal Integrated Forestry Operations Approval (CIFOA).

“We have rules in place to protect water quality, vegetation and important habitats during forestry operations.

“Ignoring these rules is a blatant disregard for our environment and their duty to protect hollow bearing trees for crucial fauna.

“In no circumstances should fifteen trees have been removed from an Environmentally Significant Area.

“We are disappointed by these incidents, which occurred prior to the recent changes in the CIFOA.”

In regards to the Bagawa incident, Daniel Tuan, FCNSW’s General Manager, Hardwood Forests Division, told News Of The Area, “The error occurred when operations that were scheduled to be completed ahead of the January to March period were delayed and we sincerely regret this oversight.

“Water quality was continually monitored throughout the operation and no water pollution or potential for water pollution were identified.

“However, we acknowledge that our error risked causing environmental harm and have since put specific procedures in place for managing seasonality conditions and provided additional training to staff to ensure they are fully implemented.”

Mr Tuan said the Bagawa penalty did not relate to hollow bearing trees or gliders.

Greens MP and spokesperson for the environment Sue Higginson expressed concern that FCNSW “continues to breach vital environmental protections”.

“They are serial offenders and cannot be trusted to comply with their operating approvals.

“Minister (Tara) Moriarty has got to put a stop to this.

“She is running protection for this rogue state-owned corporation and they are committing environmental crimes under her nose at sites where she has visited.”

Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty visited Bagawa State Forest during the week of 12-16 June, 2023.

The State Forest has been the site of logging controversy in the past, with conservationists up in arms after harvesting started illegally in August 2022.

With logging in progress on Monday morning 15 August 2022, no Harvest Plan was available for Bagawa State Forest on Forestry Corporation’s Plan Portal as legally required two days before operations commence.

A FCNSW spokesperson claimed at the time that “there was a technical issue with viewing the Bagawa plan”, which was soon rectified.

FCNSW also told NOTA at the time, “Forestry Corporation wrote to neighbours of Bagawa State Forest when we were planning this renewable timber harvesting operation around twelve months ago.”

NOTA spoke with locals who said they had not received any written communication from FCNSW prior to logging operations.

“The insane premise that FCNSW do things by the book is just ludicrous,” local resident Jodie Nancarrow said.

Coffs Coast conservationist Mark Graham said he has observed the location where the recent breaches were committed within Bagawa State Forest.

“The primest of koala habitats got badly damaged in the industrial logging operations at Bagawa State Forest,” Mark told NOTA.

“Previously highly biodiverse and healthy forests are now a weedy mess badly infested with lantana.”

By Andrea FERRARI