Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club



CONGRATULATIONS to Kerry Blow and Lyndy McLeod winning the Minor Pairs defeating Carmen McVicar and Judy Clarke

Social bowls Wednesday 13th March

T Thorn, P Garner, L Loadsman def S Betts, M England, C Jones 16/13

C Domjahn, J Kennedy, J Woodford def L McLean, D Futcher, R Crestani 22/12

C Keogh, B Bodel, Y Schmidt def H Illingworth, P Poulton, M Watt 18/11

L Clancy, S Cornish, J Slater def K Moody, C O’Dwyer, C Garrett 15/14

V Maher, S Hancock, R Jupp def J Rodwell, M Trengove, R DeMeio 25/15

Y Hinsley, J Farrell, H Hardwick def T Rhodes, E Kidd, D Hargraves 16/14

Mixed Pairs Friday 15th March

A Stone, J Phillips def R Coffey, C Cutt 26/13

N and C England def R Jupp, L Loadsman 12/9

R Oakley, V Slater def C Keogh, S Jones 17/14

D Hargraves, Y Schmidt def R and M DeMeio 16/13

M Cutts, J Murtas def S Bailey, D Star 17/11

M Miller, E Kidd def D Futcher, R Lane 19/12

K and T Blow def G Duffy, D Lindner 16/13

By Mandy TRENGOVE