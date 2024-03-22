Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - March 22, 2024 Winners of the minor pairs, Kerry Blow and Lyndy McLeod. CONGRATULATIONS to Kerry Blow and Lyndy McLeod winning the Minor Pairs defeating Carmen McVicar and Judy Clarke Social bowls Wednesday 13th March T Thorn, P Garner, L Loadsman def S Betts, M England, C Jones 16/13 C Domjahn, J Kennedy, J Woodford def L McLean, D Futcher, R Crestani 22/12 C Keogh, B Bodel, Y Schmidt def H Illingworth, P Poulton, M Watt 18/11 L Clancy, S Cornish, J Slater def K Moody, C O’Dwyer, C Garrett 15/14 V Maher, S Hancock, R Jupp def J Rodwell, M Trengove, R DeMeio 25/15 Y Hinsley, J Farrell, H Hardwick def T Rhodes, E Kidd, D Hargraves 16/14 Mixed Pairs Friday 15th March A Stone, J Phillips def R Coffey, C Cutt 26/13 N and C England def R Jupp, L Loadsman 12/9 R Oakley, V Slater def C Keogh, S Jones 17/14 D Hargraves, Y Schmidt def R and M DeMeio 16/13 M Cutts, J Murtas def S Bailey, D Star 17/11 M Miller, E Kidd def D Futcher, R Lane 19/12 K and T Blow def G Duffy, D Lindner 16/13 By Mandy TRENGOVE