Sawtell Bowls Results



EARLY REMINDER – As From 8th April Monday Afternoon Bowls (2pm to 4pm) Replaces Twilight Bowls – Draw for Partners- Names on sheet at Club by 1pm- Payment and check in by 1.45pm

MONDAY Twilight Bowls 11/3/2024

R Redman, P Day, C Christian DEF R Hampson, L Kratz, D Tree

S Kennedy, N Foy, A Day DEF S Kennedy, W Polly, D Ryan

M Ashley, J Cherne, N Elford DEF E Korchma, J Ashley, B Kennedy

G Hampson, L Mitchell DEF K Mason, K Taylor

TUESDAY– Ladies Social Bowls 12/3/2024

H Muir, J Wheeler DEF G Pickard, J Partridge

M Friend, L Wheeler, E Tindall DEF M Sharman, M McDonald, D Tree

A Day, K Lewis DEF R Lucas, D Ide

T Rhoades, N Elford, N Foy DEF L Savage, T Thomas, N Harvey

WEDNESDAY- Men’s Social Bowls 13/3/2024

C Christian, S Wilkinson, P Warby DEF A Brooks, G Fisher, N Sillar

N Kotrozos, J Oates, R Morris DEF N McClelland, J Reichman, J Field,

N Thomas, N Lamond, L Preston DEF T Lavelle, C Attard, B Blight

T Brooks, R Cridge, G Denniss DEF B Cranley, D Bond, B Meadows

K Sharman, D Wheeler, M Flint DEF P Covington, M Sharpe, A Wagstaff

P Bird, I Muller, J Marshall DEF J Richardson, H Slater, J Urge

B Newling, P Bartholomew, G Campbell DEF J Harter, G Hunt, M Wilson

R Petterson, A Baker, B Martin DEF B Fitzpatrick, B Clugston, R Williams

R Smithers, S Shaw, J Rice DEF W Hall, M Aujard, D Anderson

W Vaughn, A Robinson, J Townsend DEF M Cutts, N Wong, J Murtas

N Stahlhut, P Weir, A Sorbello DEF R Rolinson, M Jenkins, G Walsh

THURSDAY 14/3/24 Women’s Fours Championships 2024

J Brown, T Karam, J Smithers, J Townsend DEF S Mason, L Wheler, K Lewis, C Hill

T Rhoades, F Sharpe, J Partridge, N Foy DEF G Pickard, H Muir, L Mitchell, M Sharman

FRIDAY -Open Social Bowls 15/3/2024 /Abandoned due to rain.

By Geoff HAMPSON