Former Coffs rugby players named in Australian squad

TWO of the Coffs Coast’s best sports women are in line to represent Australia in international rugby.

Former Coffs Harbour Snappers and SCU Marlins players Brianna Hoy and Kaitlan Leaney are in the current Wallaroos squad, as Australia prepares to play four internationals in the coming weeks.

Leaney has previously represented Australia having 11 caps for the Wallaroos, while Hoy is in the running to make her Wallaroos debut.

Leaney made her Australian debut against Fiji last year, and played at last year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

The Wallaroos play their second Laurie O’Reilly Cup match against the New Zealand Black Ferns on Saturday at Waikato, with the O’Reilly Cup similar to the Bledisloe Cup with the Black Ferns having won the first game in June.

The Wallaroos will also take part in the inaugural WXV 1 Tournament in New Zealand, with matches against England, France, and Wales in late October and early November.

Both Hoy and Leaney were part of the NSW Waratahs teams who won the Super W title in 2021, with the two local women triumphing on home soil in the final at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Hoy plays for Sydney University in the Sydney Women’s competition, while Leaney has recently played for the Harlequins in the UK.

By Aiden BURGESS