Former Sawtell/Toormina Saints player plays debut pro season in South Australia

ANGUS Anderson has played his debut season in one of the country’s best Australian Rules leagues.

The former Sawtell/Toormina Saints player spent this year playing for the Sturt Double Blues in the reserves competition of the South Australian National Football League (SANFL).

The 19-year-old had a great debut season in South Australia, and was one of the top ball winners in the league at fifth in the competition for disposals averaging 20.2 per game.

He also led the league in clearances and ranking points, and was second in tackles and ranked third for inside 50s.

Anderson and his Double Blues team are preparing to play their grand final against the Glenelg Tigers this weekend.

He played a big role in helping his side to a grand final berth, having a big game with 30 disposals, 8 clearances, and 8 tackles in Sturt’s preliminary final win against Woodville-West Torrens.

The midfielder last played in the AFL North Coast competition in 2021, and was runner up in the best and fairest in 2020.

Before arriving in South Australia, Anderson had a decorated junior representative career, where he played for and captained the Allies, a composite team from NSW, ACT, Queensland, the Northern Territory, and Tasmania, at two Under 18 National Championships.

During that time, he was also a member of the Sydney Swans Academy, where he played for both the Sydney Swans NAB League and VFL teams prior to arriving in Sturt.

The AFL prospect also played in a practice match for the Sydney Swans in 2022.

By Aiden BURGESS