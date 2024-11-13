From the Mayor’s Desk: Cr Leah Anderson



LAST Friday, I attended the 2024 Developers Forum held at Pacific Dunes, Medowie. Hosted by Port Stephens Council, the forum brought together over 60 representatives from the planning and development sector to discuss housing solutions for Port Stephens.

We’re facing a big challenge as our population is expected to grow by over 20,000 people in the next 20 years.

With continued investment in our region, as well as the expansion of the Newcastle Airport, Port Stephens is becoming an even more attractive place to call home.

To meet our future growth, we’re striving to meet the State Government’s forecast housing demand of 11,000 new dwellings over the next 20 years.

Our forecasts show that without actively looking for new housing opportunities, we’d only deliver 7,000 new dwellings, leaving a shortfall of 4,000.

This theme of this year’s forum, ‘Unlocking Housing’, focused on tackling this shortfall by working together to meet the housing needs of current and future generations.

With limited opportunity for new housing developments, discussions centred on creating a diverse housing mix, so that people in our community can live near the services they need, family and friends.

Participants heard about efforts to make housing more affordable and opportunities to identify additional land for housing.

There was also a strong focus on planning for local infrastructure like roads, health services, schools, drainage and public spaces to support our growing community.

Council’s Development Control Plan (DCP) which is under review was discussed.

It guides development and will be launched in a digitised format making it more user friendly.

The forum also highlighted tips when submitting Development Applications (DA’s) including biodiversity and the natural environment, water quality and stormwater management requirements.

We also heard industry perspectives, with Elizabeth York from the Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) presenting as a guest speaker, sharing insights on the challenges of delivering infill development such as townhouses, villas and apartments.

We are facing a critical point in time, where the actions and decisions we make now will shape the future of Port Stephens for years to come.

We’re committed to delivering a range of housing options that will foster a sustainable, vibrant community now and into the future.

Read more about housing in Port Stephens at pscouncil.info/housing

By Leah ANDERSON, Port Stephens Mayor