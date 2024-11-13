Gloucester High School captains a story spanning 92 years



IN 1932, when best friends from school Molly McKillop and Jess Henderson left Cairns by boat to visit Jess’s relatives in NSW, neither could have predicted an event involving two of their descendants – 92 years later.

Jess’s relatives lived on a farm in Rawdon Vale, which in 2024 is a comfortable 38 km drive from Gloucester on a good quality road.



In 1932, however, it might just as well have been the back of Bourke.

Life at that time was basic and remote, with no electricity or telephone, rudimentary toilet facilities, and a narrow rough track into town.

Urgent medical help was still years in the future.

They were hard times, especially when bushfires broke out. There was no RFS, just neighbours willing to pitch in and do their best to save properties.

The girls, both aged seventeen, were popular at school and enjoyed a hectic social life, but once in Rawdon Vale, they found something else to their liking.

The attractions were local farmers Nigel Laurie and Harry Bignell, who they met on their first visit, and who caused both girls to return a few times more before Molly married Nigel, and Jess tied the knot with Harry.

In stark contrast to Cairns, the social highlight of Rawdon Vale was a visit from the Gloucester Presbyterian minister once a month for a church service at Molly’s home.

Jess went on to have three children and Molly had four.

Educating them was a challenge, but a high priority for both women.

The only options were a nanny, boarding school, or Black Friars Correspondence school, which is what they chose, and where Molly held the record for the greatest number of years teaching.

Jumping forward 92 years, educational opportunities for those living in Rawdon Vale have improved enormously. Now, two great grand-daughters of the young women who made the journey from Cairns, are also firm friends.

Charli Macdonald (Laurie) and Emma Bignell have been able to pursue a quality education at Gloucester High School, with Charli travelling by school bus each day from Rawdon Vale.

No doubt Molly and Jess would have been delighted if they knew that in 2024, Charli would have the honour of being Gloucester High School captain, and responsible for passing the torch to Emma, who will be captain in 2025.

Both girls are seventeen, the same age their great grandmothers were when they headed south from Cairns all those years ago.

By John WATTS

