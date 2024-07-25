From the Mayor’s desk with Ryan Palmer





JUST a few weeks ago, the NSW Government released the latest data on Development Application processing times for Councils across the State.

Last financial year, Port Stephens Council assessed 587 DAs with a total value of over $297.5 million.

These DAs were assessed in an average time of 61 days, well below the State average of 115 days, and faster than that of our neighbours in Newcastle, Maitland, Lake Macquarie and Cessnock.

Improving our DA assessment timeframes has been a key priority for Council for a number of years.

We’ve put together a dedicated team to fast-track DA lodgements and are working to integrate our systems with the NSW Planning Portal – this means things are more efficient, speeding up the whole process.

This investment in improving DA assessment time frames have been part of a bigger focus for Council – housing supply, affordability and diversity is impacting many in our community.

As house prices continue to rise, more people have been forced to look outside of Port Stephens for a place to live.

We want to ensure everyone has a place to call home – whether they are health, aged care or hospitality workers wanting to live close to work, a family raising young children or residents looking to downsize as they grow older.

With all this in mind, we know there is still work to be done.

We have recently secured a Federal Government grant to help us further reduce red tape to make it easier, quicker and more affordable to lodge a DA.

We’ll be looking to fast track assessments for single houses, granny flats and subdivisions and simplify the application process.

We’ll also be working to attract investment to more housing types around our town centres by promoting the advantages of investing in Port Stephens.

We want everyone to know how much Port Stephens has to offer and that we’ll be doing everything we can to create new opportunities for a more inclusive community where everyone can find a place to call home.

Together, our efforts will attract new residents and investors, driving economic growth and setting Port Stephens up for a bright and prosperous future.

By Ryan PALMER, Mayor