Garland, Williams, Robbins, Veitch in Ambrose Golf win



THE Four Person Ambrose sponsored by Rod Summerville of Valley Motors on Saturday 9 November saw a decided win go to Paul Garland, Steve Williams, Dave Robbins and Ben Veitch with a low score almost three strokes clear of the field.

The day itself was a warm, typically early summer day and the course was in great condition although only a modest sized field presented.

The event was a Four Person Ambrose, and the winners were Paul Garland, Steve Williams, Dave Robbins and Ben Veitch whose score of 55½ was almost three strokes ahead of second placed L Smith, K Ridley, Bill Murray, J Anthony with their 58 1/8.

Balls went to P Tatton, B Peace, J Still and N Brooks just 1/8 of a stroke back at 58¼ with another 1/8 of a stroke to the final team of ball winners, Brian McInnes, Nathan McInnes, Shane Crichton and John Parish on 58 3/8.

The Nearest-to-the-Pin trophies at the 4th and 13th holes was won by Steve Williams in A grade and John Parish in B grade; they finished 220 cm and 492 cm from the hole respectively.

It was a full complement of trophy winners at the 6th and 15th holes with trophies going to Shane Crichton, 270 cm, in A grade, B Peace, 395 cm, in B grade and G Hawkins, 370 cm, in C grade.

Dale Rabbett represented the women golfers after finishing 1020 cm from the hole with her tee shot.

The trophies for the long drives at the 8th and 17th holes were won by David Maddalena, John Anthony and Bill Murray representing the three grades while Dale Rabbett again showed the way for the women on the day.

The Super Sevens for the week ending Friday 8 November was won by Peter Markey with a huge 19 points.

He was followed by ball winners Dave Mann 18, Evelyn Blanch, Rod Burrows and David Maddalena, 17, and Steve Kriss and Chris Steele 16, on a count back from the field.

On Saturday 16 November there will be an Individual Stableford sponsored by Jack Collins Transport and the following week Avon Valley Meats sponsor another Individual Stableford.

By Peter WILDBLOOD