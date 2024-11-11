Letter to the Editor: Falling branches



DEAR News Of The Area,

AT the very recent 127th Dungog Show, a large portion of the viewing area was cordoned off because a branch of a very old tree adjacent to said viewing area had come crashing down

the day before the show.

These random limbs that fall for no apparent reason, are called ‘Widow Makers’ in the timber industry.

On this occasion, the widow maker fell harmlessly between a horse float and its towing vehicle.

There are four of these very old trees, magnificent in their size and age, on the Dungog Showground.

Because of their age and danger to the public, they must go.

Sad as it is, they must go.

They can be replaced.

Some years ago, many young trees were planted on the Dungog Showground at the behest of Mr Keith Lober (nicknamed at the time Sir Gum Trees because of his passion for planting those small saplings).

Mr Lober’s small trees have grown and turned the northern end of the showground into a beautiful shady area.

If those old trees were to be removed, it could make room for the extension of the ‘Apex Building’ that is now known as the BBQ building.

That extension could become the bar, and the present bar, situated as it is, in the very wrong place, could become another food outlet.

All of this would no doubt be expensive, but our Dungog Showground is one of the finest natural amphitheatres on the east coast of Australia.

That was told to me years ago by one of the Short Bros Travelling Showmen, and it would be so much better if those dangerous trees were removed, and those buildings were to be reshuffled.

Our wonderful Showground could become the site for all kinds of outdoor entertainments, from rock concerts to who knows what.

It may sound fanciful, but every good thing must start somewhere, and the removal of those old trees would (sad as it would be) a good way to make that start.

Regards,

Tom BOORER,

Dungog.