Gloucester Lady Bowlers Report



IT was quite a warm day for the final of the Gloucester Lady’s Pairs Championship featuring Joan Ridgeway and Bev Germon against Di Pritchard and Bev Murray.

The winners on the day were Bev and Joan (26), overcoming Di and Bev (3).

Congratulations to both pairs for getting to the final and to Bev and Joan for defending their Pairs title.

Now for the social bowls, where there were two games of 4s with a swinger in each match.

Janette Mumford (swinger), Lorraine Ratcliffe, Jenny Stevens and Suzanne Cross (27) annihilated Janette, Julie Kriss, Jill Carson and Jenny Burley (1), and we couldn’t even blame the wine from the Melbourne Cup luncheon!

In the other match Val Pritchard, Ruth Redman, Pat West and swinger Karen Heiningher (21) defeated Norma Relf, Marge Moore, Penny Gibson and Karen (7).

The Spider was won by Jill Everett.

On Wednesday 13 November the quarter final of the Triples Championship will be played.

There was only four teams entered:

– Lorraine Ratcliffe, Bev Murray and Di Pritchard will play Joan Ridgeway, Jenny Burley and Bev Germon.

– Karen Heiningher, Suzanne Cross and Kerrie Green will play Julie Kriss, Jill Carson and Ruth Redman.

Good luck to the players representing the club at Harrington next week, we look forward to hearing the results.

By Jennifer BURLEY

