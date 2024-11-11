3/13 Maxwell Street, Tea Gardens is on the market with First National Hawks Nest



3/13 Maxwell Street, Tea Gardens

Price: $669,000

STEP into a realm of contemporary charm and coastal allure at 3/13 Maxwell Street, nestled in the heart of Tea Gardens.

Presenting an exquisite opportunity for those seeking a serene holiday retreat or a savvy investment, this apartment is sure to capture your imagination.

This modern abode offers two spacious bedrooms with two elegant bathrooms, providing ample space for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Complete with a secure lock-up garage on the ground floor and a mezzanine level on the top floor that could act as a study or second lounge area, this property ensures convenience and peace of mind.

The addition of your own private balcony invites you to bask in the ambience of this idyllic location.

Maxwell Street places you at the epicentre of leisure and entertainment.

A leisurely saunter takes you to bustling cafes and sumptuous restaurants, while the nearby ferry offers a scenic route to the delights of Nelson Bay.

Choose to indulge in the laid-back lifestyle or explore the vibrant surroundings at your leisure.

Previously tenanted on a permanent basis, this apartment has demonstrated appealing returns, positioning it as an attractive prospect for investors.

Whether you are seeking a sea-change to cherish or a lucrative asset to enhance your portfolio, this is an opportunity not to be overlooked.

For those with a discerning eye for quality and a yearning for the quintessential coastal experience, this residence awaits.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200 to schedule your exclusive viewing – by appointment only – and uncover the potential of this captivating Tea Gardens treasure.