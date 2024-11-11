2024 Ladies Club Championship



AFTER another year of great golf, with a very full calendar, we came to the Club Championships for 2024. The title was decided over 2 rounds in October, having lost one round due to poor weather.

Our ladies played some impressive golf in both games, hotly contested by all competitors across the 3 grades in 2 categories.

In the Gross Category, A Grade (12 competitors) saw Helen Haynes the clear winner, a cracking 16 shots ahead of the field. However, it was a different story in B Grade (15 competitors) with Shaz Carter snatching the win, only 1 shot ahead of a fast finishing Liz Ross.

C Grade (12 competitors) saw Pauline Barham play two great rounds to be 9 shots ahead of the field.

Gross Champions 2024

A Grade Gross Winner: Helen Haynes on 164; Runner Up: Denise Sainty on 180

B Grade Gross Winner: Shaz Carter on 203; Runner Up: Liz Ross on 204

C Grade Gross Winner: Pauline Barham on 220; Runner Up: Barb Birmingham on 229

In the Nett Category, the results were also close at the top of the leaderboard. Our A Grade Champion was Cheryl Foster, who finished 4 shots in the lead. Trish Sattler had a 5 shot lead in B Grade, while Heather McGuinn finished well clear, 12 shots ahead in C Grade.

Nett Champions 2024

A Grade Nett Winner: Cheryl Foster on 149; Runner Up: Marcia Smith on 153

B Grade Nett Winner: Trish Sattler on 143; Runner Up: Robyn Keegan on 148

C Grade Nett Winner: Heather McGuinn on 146; Runner Up: Wendy Gibson on 158 C/B

Congratulations to all of our winners for 2024, and to everyone who participated in the Championship Rounds. Well played ladies!

Presentation Day 2024

Our Presentation Day will be held at Hawks Nest Golf Club on Tuesday 19th November.

The Ladies Annual Meeting will begin at 10.30am, and all members are invited to attend.

This will be followed by our Presentation Day and luncheon, starting at 12pm. The menu is to be advised. To help us with numbers if you are planning to attend, please contact the club on 49970145 and leave your details (phone or email), or you can put your name on the list in the Ladies locker room.

Come along and help celebrate all of our champions, and another fantastic year of Ladies Golf at Hawks Nest Golf Club.

Saturday Ladies 18 Hole Stableford 2/11/24

Heavy overnight rain meant that there were no carts on the course, so it was a very small field today.

Results: Overall Winners: 1st Liz Ross on38 C/B; 2nd Michelle Campbell (Tuggerah Lakes GC) 38; 3rd Kathy Griffiths 35 C/B

Place Getters (35-34): Marcia Smith, Sue Kovacs, Deb Gardner, Helen Haynes

NTP Hole 10: Kathy Griffiths

Thursday Lady Veterans

Summer arrived with a vengeance, with very hot, humid conditions testing the 46 ladies who teed off this morning. Robyn West had a nice chip in on the 8th . And congratulations to Fran Henderson, who scored 47 off the stick before receiving her Lady Veterans badge to mark a significant birthday!

Results: 9 Hole Event 7/11/24

1st Judy Benson -7; 2nd Dawn Gough -5; 3rd Janet Olsen -4; 4th Elsa Jones -2 C/B; 5th June Martin -2

NTP Hole 3: Div 1 Fran Henderson; Div 2 Marg Bonney; Div 3 Bev Smart

NTP Hole 16: Div 1 Lorraine Bragg; Div 2 Karen Serhan; Div 3 Sue Hair

By Dianne BOWES

