Bulahdelah Golf Club report



SATURDAY Nov 2 was a Stableford and the A grade winner was Toby Carroll with 38pts from Ken Hughes with 36pts. B grade winner was P.Hyland with 40pts on a c/b from Dave Brown. Ladies’ winner was Colleen Richards with 36pts from Barbie Gordon with 34pts.

NTPs were P.Smithson, P.Cheers, G.Grainger (x2), W.Pattison, B.Newton and C.Richards. Long drivers were A.Gardiner, R.McSweeney, B .Richards and B.Gordon. Marty Bramble got the $35 jackpot.

The ladies played another catch-up Monthly Mug on Wednesday Nov 6 and the winner was Barbie Gordon with 76nett on a c/b from Kath Guyer. Barbie also won the putting with 29putts.

Saturday Nov 9 was the Ernie Squires Memorial Trophy and 40 golfers contested the event on a beautiful spring day.

The course was very kind to the players and many great scores were posted.

The A grade and Trophy winner was Jeff Graham with 38pts on a c/b from Zac Watt, who was the B grade winner.

A grade runner-up was Craig Wheatley with 36pts on a c/b from Lou Smith. B grade runner-up was Ken Hughes with 36pts on a c/b from Dave Shultz and Ryan McSweeney. C grade winner was Alison Benson with 37pts on a c/b from Richard Stobbart.

NTPs were D.Harvey, P.Cheers (x2), P.Neave and C.Littlechild. Long drivers were M.Bramble, S.McNaughton, G.Grainger and L.Smith.

Terry Griffis won the jackpot with an “almost-hole-in-one” on the 17th!

By Thora-Lou SMITH