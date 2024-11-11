Myall River Hawks JRLFC celebrate the season



JUNIORS and their families at the Myall River Hawks JRLFC celebrated a very successful 2024 season at their Presentation Day, held at the Hawks Nest Golf Club on Saturday, 2 November.

Hundreds of players from all the junior teams, including U6s, U9s, U11s, U13s, U15s girls tackle, and U16s boys tackle, received their season jerseys.

There were also special presentations to the coaches, managers and volunteers who helped the club all season.

“Three teams made it into their Grand Finals, the U13s, U15s and U16s, and the U15s were also the Club’s first all-girls team to do so,” Ryan Saunders said.

“We have seen a big jump up from only two junior teams last year, to six this year, and our club is continuing to grow, so our volunteer support network needs to grow, too.

“Thanks to volunteers at the canteen, the ball boys, grounds managers, committee members – you need to be successful at all levels, and it filters all the way down. Thanks to sponsors, who enabled free registration and gear, we need you.”

The crowd was reminded how the U13s’ had been beaten by Belmont in the first round, but played them again in the Grand Final and won.

They will be rewarded with a special singlet featuring “Minor and Major Premiers”, each player’s name, and the number they wore in the Final.

Coach Matt of the U15s girls tackle team said of their year, “we had a tough start, rugby league is a tough game, all the girls were new to playing this way, thanks to those who stayed, it was a privilege coaching.”

Perennial trophies included the Peter Nolan Award for Club Person of the Year, which went jointly to Amanda Willis and Emma Simms.

The newly created Vanessa Saunders Admirable Player Award, donated by the Tea Gardens Country Club, was named in honour of Ryan’s mother, who always had her eye on the players with the most heart.

It went to Adayna Aro.

The Barry Johnson Award (Player of the Year), was jointly awarded to Evie and Bryden, while the President’s Award was given by Ryan Saunders to Sarah, who “dedicated herself to the MR Hawks through everything, getting kids registered – most of it from home.”

Special thanks were given to Deb and Cycs for running the Juniors’ raffles every week, and Jodie, the Treasurer.

U9s: Coach’s Award, Talen Murphy. Most Improved, Harley Taylor.

U11s: Coach’s Award, Maddison Bennett. Most Improved, Billy Braddick.

U13s: Coach’s Award, Kyzaiah Simms and Logan Bailey. Best and Fairest, Banjo Edwards. Best Attack, Alex Saunders. Best Defence, Jaiv Murphy. Players’ Player, Jaiv Murphy. Most Improved, Taryn Bryant. Rookie of the Year, Cooper Smith.

U15s girls: Coach’s Award, Nikita Wheaton. Most Improved, Evie Braddick. Best Attack, Alinka Saunders. Best and Fairest, Claire Dorahy. Rookie of the Year, Adayna Aro. Best in Defence, Zoie Hunter and Kalli Bates. Players’ Player, Jada Garvey Rae.

U16s: Coach’s Award, Logue White. Best in Attack, Braydan Talaba. Most Improved, Degan Ingram. Best and Fairest, Sam Alchin. Rookie of the Year, Keiran Keeble. Best in Defence, Blake Matheson and Tequarn Tickner. Players’ Player, Isaac Bills.

Top Point Scorers: Alex Saunders and Claire Dorahy.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

