Schoolboy Mason Kelman sets record with both NSW rugby league and union jumpers



ANNA Bay schoolboy Mason Kelman sits back with pride when he reflects on a memorable 2024 season of representative sport.

The record-setting twelve-year-old from One Mile Beach stamped himself one of the most versatile athletes for his age when he earned NSW jumpers in both rugby league and rugby union, and AFL honours with the Hunter Schoolboys squad.

Mason, a strapping front row forward, etched his name in the record books when he became the first athlete from the Port Stephens region to represent the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association in two different sports during the same year.

The powerful prop made an impact for the Sky Blues during the National Primary Schools Rugby League Championships in Canberra in August, before his selection in the NSW Schoolboys rugby squad that attended a two-day camp at the NSW Waratahs Centre of Excellence at Kensington.

It is a tremendous achievement by the Year Six Anna Bay Public School pupil, who also represented Hunter as a fullback at the State AFL Primary Schools Championships in Albury and the Hunter Wildfires at the Junior State Cup Rugby titles at Camden.

A chuffed Mason told News Of The Area that lining up for NSW in two different sports was “a great feeling.”

“To pull on those NSW jumpers was a special moment and amazing experience,” revealed the ball playing front rower, who will also represent the Nelson Bay Neptunes Under 14 touch football team as a promising “middle” this summer.

NSW finished joint national champions after a 24-all draw with rivals Queensland in the rugby league trophy decider with the talented Kelman proving a genuine driving force up front.

Nicknamed “The Fridge” after physical comparisons to former Chicago Bears American football powerhouse William Perry, Mason turned in strong displays in the Blues’ victories over Victoria (40-0) and ACT (36-6) and first up 18-14 loss to the Maroons before producing an inspirational performance in the final.

The rampaging forward stepped up an age group this season for the Nelson Bay Gropers in the Hunter Junior Rugby competition – playing Under 13s alongside elder brother Axel, one of the best number eight prospects in the region.

Coached by their father James Kelman, a former top Eastwood rugby junior, the team came across from the Nelson Bay Marlins junior league ranks and finished third.

Mason has the makings of a natural impact player in either code.

With his agility, speed and strength and ability to off-load a pass, the boom forward is sure to come under the scrutiny of league and rugby talent scouts.

For the coming months he will hone his ball skills in the Nelson Bay Touch Football system to supplement his off-season football training.

If his 2024 accomplishments are any guide, young Mason would be a strong candidate for either the Newcastle Knights, Central Coast or Sydney Roosters rugby league Junior Development pathways.

By Chris KARAS