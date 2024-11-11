Fingal SLSC host Round 2 of boat carnival



WARM but perfect surf conditions provided the backdrop for Round Two of the Central Coast/Hunter Surf Boat Series at Fingal Beach Surf Life Saving Club last Saturday.

Crews from the Central Coast and Hunter SLSC branches and their 40 surf boats descended on Fingal Beach from 8am.

The series has run for the past 30 years and is iconic in surf life saving.

With the sport producing friendships and great life savers, surf boat racing is for everyone from young to old.

It develops high levels of fitness for not only rowing but for patrol and rescue teams.

This season the Fingal Beach team is newly formed, training together for the past month with veteran sweep Eddy Bergsma, who provides a wealth of experience.

The strong crew consists of Tom Lescofitt, Eric Gatehouse, Mark Lyon and Greg Turner.

The team competed together for the first time in round One at Stockton Beach SLSC and came third after four races.

On Saturday at Fingal, the “Flathead” Boat Crew came second in the Masters Division, with the points earned going to their total for the series with three more carnivals to go.

The Flatheads are currently third in the Men’s Master’s competition and fifth on the men’s and ladies competition leaderboard.

There were over 200 people present on the beach including competitors, officials and supporters.

Saturday was also the official opening of the Fingal Surf Club Members bar, run by volunteers from all levels of the club.

There was a special thank you to the club directors for their hard work and many hours of planning to bring back the bar for the Fingal Beach SLSC members and their guests.

By Simon EKINS