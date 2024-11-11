Young Gropers stamp their mark at NSW Rugby Youth Sevens state titles

NELSON Bay Rugby Club’s future looks assured after ten of their best young prospects made an impact at this year’s NSW Rugby Youth Sevens State Championships in Forster-Tuncurry.

Young guns Darcy Lawson, Josh Perry, Axel Kelman, Kade Lawson, Ollie Hoffman, Chiara Gamgee, Luca Stewart, Jada Stanley, Milly Cashen and Zoe Smith represented the Hunter Wildfires at the prestigious Sevens event where they showcased their skills in the Under 17s, Under 15s and Under 13s categories.

All ten Gropers’ juniors performed with distinction in their respective age groups with the promising trio of Kade Lawson, Kelman and Hoffman figuring in the Wildfires’ championship-winning Under 13 Boys team.

The outstanding crop impressed keen judges with strong displays for the Hunter in both the boys and girls divisions throughout the three day carnivals.

Matches were staged at the Forster-Tuncurry Dolphins Rugby Club and Harry Elliot Oval Tuncurry, with the Wildfires capping a tremendous tournament by capturing the Under 13 Boys State Sevens title and finishing runners-up in the Under 13 Girls.

Hunter’s Under 17 Boys squad, featuring the sharp-running Darcy Lawson, finished fourth while both the Under 15 Boys team led by Perry and Under 17 Girls combination spearheaded by the gifted Stewart and Gamgee, claimed fifth position.

The Wildfires’ Under 15 Girls outfit finished sixth.

Gordon claimed both the Under 17 Boys and Under 15 Boys state titles with the Manly club (Under 17 Girls) and Central Coast (Under 15 Girls) also sharing championship honours.

Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Club secretary Matthew Findlay praised the ten players for their commitment and skilful displays during the Sevens championship series.

“They are a credit to the Nelson Bay club and Hunter region and have bright futures in the sport,” Findlay said.

“It is a huge tick for our junior development programs and a just reward for the talented group that continue to produce top performances in both the fifteen-a-side and Sevens formats” he added.

Dynamic Luca is the younger sister of Wallaroo winger and Nelson Bay junior product Maya Stewart while Chiara is the daughter of former Australian Sevens rep and Nelson Bay womens rugby coach Josh Gamgee.

By Chris KARAS