Port Stephens Power chase historic berth in AFL mens competition



PORT Stephens Power AFL Club is on a mission.

After claiming this year’s Hunter Central Coast AFL Junior Club of the Year award, the Power have set their sights on entering a team in the Black Diamond Plate Mens competition for the first time.

Excitement is building at the established Power organisation as they attempt to create history and field their first-ever side in the men’s division in 2025.

Newly elected Port Stephens AFL president Kayla Pennicott told News Of The Area that there was “a positive buzz around the club with a core of senior players keen to participate in pre-season training.”

“We are still chasing players for our men’s squad and would like to hear from any interested athletes that are keen to give AFL a crack,” the club stalwart and experienced midfielder said.

“At present we are assembling a squad that consists of a mix of youth and experience plus senior players making a comeback to the code, and converts from other sports.”

Players keen to pull on a teal, black and white jumper in the mens ranks next season include Medowie’s durable ruck rover Reegan Connors and Port Stephens junior Jacob Radcliffe.

Twenty-year-old Connors and eighteen-year-old Radcliffe are two young guns tipped to shine and lead the Power during the 2025 campaign.

Both have the determination, character and skills to inspire teammates and put their stamp on matches.

They should prove valuable assets in the senior ranks.

They could be joined by local product Arrowyn Carter, who is another homespun colt with a big motor and bright future in the code.

Connors is keen to link with the Power after nine seasons with the Lake Macquarie Dockers and Warners Bay Bulldogs where he represented Hunter as an emerging fifteen-year-old forward in 2018.

Radcliffe and Carter are talented defenders – straight out of the club’s Under 17 junior ranks.

Players interested in joining the Port Stephens AFL club should contact Power President Kayla Pennicott 0406 304 679.

By Chris KARAS