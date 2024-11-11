Wendy Archer inducted into Netball NSW Hall of Fame



BANKSTOWN Sports Club was the venue for a very special event honouring former and founding President of the Port Stephens Netball Association.

On Saturday 2 November, President and Chair of Netball NSW Sallianne Faulkner held a presentation to induct Wendy Archer AM into the Netball NSW Hall of Fame, General Division.

Wendy began her netball journey at the age of ten, playing with her mates in the Sutherland Shire Netball Association competition, where her love for the sport grew.

She was the founding President of the Port Stephens Netball Association and is currently the Patron of the Association.

The netballing community in the Port Stephens area is strong.

In the early days, the Nelson Bay Group was part of the Port Stephens Netball Association, but it has since gained association status and continues to grow the game.

The Port Stephens Netball Association commenced as a sub-group of the Newcastle Netball Association and in 1988 became a fully affiliated member of Netball NSW.

Many of the women who were part of that era are still involved today, and have been joined by their own children.

Wendy received a National “A” Badge Umpiring Accreditation in the early 1990s and spent many years coaching and mentoring potential umpires around the state.

She moved into full administration after an achilles injury, but continues coaching and mentoring umpires around the state. She was also part of the Netball NSW Umpiring Panel for many years.

In 1999, Wendy was elected to the Netball NSW Board and in 2003 became President and Chair, a position she held until 2018 when she was elected to the Board of Netball Australia and held the position of Chair from 2022 until May 2024.

When News Of The Area asked Wendy how she felt about the induction, she said, “My initial reaction was one of being absolutely overwhelmed.

“To be inducted into the Netball NSW Hall of Fame, General Division, is a huge honour and I am very humbled to now be included amongst the legends and icons of Netball in NSW.

“On Saturday night, I was quite emotional throughout the presentation.

“To be in a room with so many people who have been a part of my netball journey, who have supported me, who have become my friends, who I have worked with over many, many years was overwhelming and so very special.

“Netball is a very strong team sport and I have been very lucky to have worked throughout my journey with strong teams of people who have a similar passion for our chosen sport.

“I acknowledged many of the people who have mentored me over the years and in the Hunter Region.

“Del Saunders (Newcastle Netball Association) and Dianne Pascoe (Charlestown Netball Association), are just two of the ladies that I hold dear to me”.

Wendy will complete her term on the NA Board in March 2025.

By Simon EKINS