Gloucester Rotary raises awareness for mental health



MORE than 110 people took part in the 24-hour Gloucester Rotary Mental Health Relay on the weekend of 13-14 October despite rainy conditions.

“It was a huge weekend, and we had a fantastic response from the community,” said Jo Fitzpatrick, Vocational Director, Gloucester Rotary.



“It was heartwarming to see the town rally behind the mental health cause.”

In an effort to advocate for mental health awareness, Rotary organised a 24-hour relay, rather than a six-kilometre event, to promote the idea that mental health is “not a quick fix”.

Some people walked the 500-metre circuit over a hundred times.

Others came and walked five.

“When it rained, people donned ponchos or walked with umbrellas; the rain didn’t deter people,” Jo said.

Ten-year-old Sebastian House was the youngest participant, and Pat Fitzgerald, at the age of 94, was the oldest.

“People were walking around the showground oval telling stories,” Jo said.

“It was a wonderful sight and highlighted the importance of not walking alone if you have mental health issues,” she continued.

A ‘Colour Run’ was also held in conjunction with the relay.

Sixty people, mainly families, were showered with colours as they ran or walked through stations.

“It was so much fun,” shouted a group of young people.

Rotary is still determining the precise amount of money raised, but at this stage believe it is well in excess of $6,000.

“Donations are still coming in,” said spokesperson Li Meng Wong.

A number of Gloucester businesses supported the event by donating time and prizes, and Brendan Clarke “even provided a truck for the outside broadcast,” Li said.

By Wendy BUSWELL

