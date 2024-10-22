Diverse meeting for Gloucester VIEW Club



MEMBERS and guests of Gloucester VIEW (Voice, Interests, Education of Women) Club covered an array of topics at their monthly meeting at the Gloucester Country Club on Tuesday, 15 October.

After a welcome from group President Robyn Robyn Henderson, Secretary Judy Judy Earle covered last month’s meeting minutes and related correspondence.



Treasurer Chris Redman presented the monthly figures, while Publicity Officer Bev Maybury spoke about the new newspaper servicing Gloucester (NOTA).

Welfare Officer Jenny Jen Goddard reported on the welfare of members, and Delegate Marguerite McNamara relayed information concerning the four Learning for Life students the club supports.

Members were advised of upcoming events, in particular the annual general meeting (AGM) set down for 18 February 2025.

All committee positions will be declared vacant at this meeting.

“The secretary has indicated that she will be standing down and not nominating for a committee position,” said Publicity Officer Bev Maybury.

“The club cannot operate without a committee as evidenced by several having to close, so members are asked to consider nominating for any of the positions.”

Later in the meeting, Cathy and Phil Henry gave an informative talk about a recent trip to Europe to walk the Camino de Santiago, a legendary pilgrimage to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Spain.

“Their souvenirs, photo book and whiteboard display, coupled with the background information and their personal experiences were very interesting,” Bev said.