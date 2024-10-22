Gloucester resident takes part in national conversation on road safety



GLOUCESTER resident Samantha Green attended the 2024 Australasian Road Safety Conference (ARSC) in Hobart from 30 September to 3 October, participating in discussions around the future of safety on the nation’s roads.

Ms Green is the Director of RoadCulture, a locally-based company specialising in traffic management and road safety within the civil engineering field.



RoadCulture provides traffic engineering, education and research services to road authorities, educational institutions and private entities.

The recent gathering of more than 600 road safety practitioners and researchers passionate about reducing road trauma explored the conference theme of ‘Target 2030. What’s the pathway forward?’.

Australia has committed to ‘Vision Zero by 2050’ – a forgiving road transport system where its acknowledged humans make mistakes, and system designers and road users share responsibility to ensure zero deaths or serious injuries occur.

Conference keynotes, presentations and panel discussions offered a deep plunge into the world of planning for Vision Zero.

“Acknowledging there are physical limits to the forces a human body can withstand, a key task is creating and enforcing prevailing speed environments that account for vehicle impact risk,” Ms Green said.

“Road safety means keeping below 90 km/h where opposing traffic streams carry risk of head-on collision, below 50km/h where adjacent traffic streams risk conflict at intersections, and below 30km/h in pedestrian areas.”

A local traffic engineering consultant, Samantha’s attendance at the conference was fully funded by a Rural and Regional Scholarship offered by the Australasian College of Road Safety (ACRS) conference organising committee and sponsored by the Australian Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts.

In her application, Samantha outlined her previous leadership role in a community group that advocated for a shared pathway between Gloucester and Barrington, which is now included in strategic Council planning documents.

She has also presented traffic engineering workshops for the University of the Third Age.

“These activities raised awareness of road safety amongst diverse participants, and empowered them to confidently discuss traffic and raise concerns with governments,” Ms Green said.

As a registered engineer, Samantha requires over 100 hours of technical professional development every three years.

She is grateful for the 22 hours of conference learning, as well as conversation and networking during social programs.

Highlights of the event included keynote speaker Dr Amantha Imber from Inventium, an organisational psychologist who spoke about motivating oneself and others to change habits.