Restored habitat for Gloucester River fish



FOR those who enjoy throwing a fishing line into the Gloucester River in the hope of catching dinner, the prospects of success are soon to improve.

MidCoast Council has been successful in obtaining a Habitat Action Grant from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.



These grants are funded from the Recreational Fishing Trust, which uses revenue generated by the NSW Recreational Fishing Fee to improve fish habitat and recreational fishing in NSW.

This project is designed to restore a severely degraded section of riverbank along the Gloucester River located adjacent to District Park.

The cause of the degradation is slumping and undercutting of the riverbank, an issue made worse by the 2021 floods.

The project has several objectives, including improving fish habitat with more shade, and protecting 100 to 150 metres of eroded riverbank.

Council also hopes the project will act as a demonstration to the community of the importance of river restoration works.

“Structural support to the toe of the bank by installing rock groynes and revetment (sloping structures) will provide flow energy dissipation of the waters flow,” said MidCoast Council’s Nicholas Colman.

“Reshaping the upper bank to a reduced batter will enable revegetation with endemic riparian species, improving canopy connectivity, bank stability and habitat availability, thereby improving water quality and habitat for recreational fish species.

“Gloucester streams are a favoured area for recreational fishers. These works will ensure fishing will continue to be enjoyed.”

This work and its objectives are consistent with the Council’s recently adopted Manning River Estuary and Catchment Management Program.

By JOHN Watts

