Gold winning garlic grown in Coramba



CATHERINE’S Black Garlic Paste, grown in Coramba, has won gold at Sydney’s Royal Fine Food Show.

With a score of 92.17 out of 100, the paste was the clear winner of its category.



“I entered the Black Garlic Paste as it is my number one seller and gets such good reactions from people who try it,” producer Catherine Scarborough told News Of The Area.

“It’s a lot of work but very satisfying to get such positive feedback about something we have made from scratch.”

Catherine is now excited to receive the gold award stickers that affirm the product’s quality.

“I can’t wait to stick that first one on a jar.”

Catherine’s family grows Elephant and Russian garlic, spray-free, on their farm in Coramba.

It is harvested in November with the help of friends and the neighbouring Nana Glen Food Group.

“It’s all hands on deck for a few days when the garlic is ready and then I can do the rest of the work on my own.”

After the garlic has been picked and trimmed, it is cured for three to four months so that the outer leaves dry to the papery consistency typical of garlic bulbs.

It is then cooked in batches for twelve days.

The temperature is kept around 70 degrees which allows the Maillard process to take place, as happens when caramelising onions.

“The garlic goes sweet and dark and soft, with a mild and delicious flavour.”

Coramba Pub’s Head Chef Jamie Everson, is now planning to include Catherine’s Black Garlic on the menu.

Catherine says the award is thanks to teamwork, her family and willing volunteer helpers.

“The vibe of the homesteaders in the Nana Glen Food Group who meet and share their produce and time, is so supportive.”

By Andrea FERRARI

