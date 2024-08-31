Coffs Coast Community Drug Action Team advocates to end overdoses



THE Coffs Coast Community Drug Action Team says Saturday’s International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) is part of a year-round effort to minimise harm caused by alcohol and other drugs.

Now in its 24th year, IOAD is also an opportunity to remember without stigma those who have died, and to acknowledge the grief of their family and friends.



“Overdose is a heartbreaking public health crisis impacting communities worldwide,” Anna Joy from the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre told News Of The Area.

“A recent NSW Community Drug Alert on overdose risks from strong opioids found in black market vape juice (nitazenes), highlighted the dangers associated with this potent synthetic opioid.

“It can be stronger and last longer than fentanyl, with possible overdose occurring within a matter of minutes.”

The Drug Action Team includes people from the Neighbourhood Centre, Volunteering Coffs Harbour Inc., HIV and related education programs, and health promotion staff.

This year’s IOAD theme is “Together we can,” which highlights the power of collective action when communities stand together and demand change.

There are resources available to educate and support people at risk of alcohol and drug harm.

These include the Alcohol and Drug Information Service (ADIS) 1800 250 015, which provides a 24/7 Helpline, and “Text The Effects” on 0439 835 563, which is a free and anonymous SMS service.

By Andrea FERRARI