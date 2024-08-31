Coastal management plan adopted by Bellingen Shire Council



BELLINGEN Shire Council has voted to adopt the LGA’s Coastal Management Program (CMP).

The CMP will now be sent for certification by Climate Change and Environment Minister Penny Sharpe.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The CMP sets forth a long-term strategy for coordinated land management across Bellingen Shire’s coastal zones.

This includes approximately ten kilometres of open coastline, the Bellinger and Kalang River systems up to their tidal limits, and several intermittently closed and open lakes or lagoons.

The development of the program establishes specific roles and responsibilities for relevant Ministers, Council, public authorities, and Indigenous organisations, as well as providing opportunities for communities to participate when preparing and implementing the program.

“This Coastal Management Program is a critical step in safeguarding the future of our beautiful coastal areas,” said Mark Griffioen, General Manager of Bellingen Shire Council.

“It reflects our commitment to protecting our natural assets and it is great that we are now in a position now to send this program to the Minister for approval.”