Group 2 clubs return to training for 2024



WITH a return to the field fast approaching, Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League clubs have resumed training for 2024 as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Last season’s preliminary finalists the Nambucca Heads Roosters resumed training last Thursday night at Coronation Park, as did the Macksville Sea Eagles, as both clubs look to improve on 2023.

The Woolgoolga Seahorses have also returned to training as they prepare for their premiership defence.

The Seahorses resumed training this week on Tuesday night at Centennial Oval.

The Coffs Harbour Comets also resumed training this week on Tuesday night at Geoff King Motors Oval, as they look to build on a finals appearance from last season.

The Sawtell Panthers resumed training last week at Rex Hardaker Oval, while last season’s finalists the Grafton Ghosts resumed training this week, with training on Tuesday and Thursday nights at Frank McGuren Field.

Player registrations have opened on MySideline, with players urged to register online as soon as possible in preparation for the 2024 season.

Group 2 Rugby League teams will get the chance to prepare for the 2024 season by taking part in the Hoey Moey 9s Tournament, to be held on Saturday, 2 March in Coffs Harbour.

By Aiden BURGESS

