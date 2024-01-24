Macksville Country Club Golf



THE great weather saw a good roll-up for the Bernard Laverty Memorial Stableford sponsored by David and Melissa Walker Funerals.

Incorporated in this event was a mystery pairs competition where players did not know who their partner was until the finish when cards were shuffled, then matched.

Mick O’Brien was lucky enough to be paired with Jordan Welsh, both having scores good enough to put them on the leaderboard.

Dane Luffman had a net 4 under par to win the single Stableford on a count back from Jake Clarke with second runner up Mick O’Brien also winning on a count back from John Dowzard.

Straight shooters with nearest the pins were Clint Lavender (A), Jim Wilkes (B) and the “Silver Fox” Brian King in C grade.

The 155th Mid Week Competition was a win for Jack Ireland with Mick O’Brien runner up for the second time in the week.

Another count back was required at the finish of the Chook Run.

This time “Big Bob” Lindsay won on a count back from Dave Poole.

By Max TURNER