Sydney Swans to visit Coffs next week



AFL FANS on the Coffs Coast will have the chance to see the Sydney Swans in person next week.

The Swans will be conducting an AFL Community Camp from Monday January 29 to Wednesday January 31, at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Next week’s visit is the first time since 2019 that the Swans men’s team has visited Coffs Harbour.

The first day will see the Swans run a Super Clinic for kids aged between five and sixteen.

The clinic gets underway at 3.30pm, with the Swans then having a signing session for those at the clinic.

A Coaching Development Session will be held from 5.30pm to 7pm on Monday, which will see Swans coaching staff and Coach Developer for the AFL North Coast region, Tim Davis, sharing their knowledge with coaches while Northern Heat and Swans Academy players demonstrate the training drills discussed.

A Club Volunteer Session will be held at the same time, in which the Swans will show their appreciation for the wonderful volunteers of the region with a chance for them to meet Swans players.

The AFL Community Camp concludes with the Swans players going head to head in an intra-club practice match on Wednesday, 31 January, at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium, which is open to the public free of charge.

Sydney Swans Executive GM Football – AFL, Leon Cameron said the club is looking forward to returning to Coffs Harbour, a place which has become a home away from home for the red and whites.

“Pre-season camps are a great chance for our team to bond and learn in a different environment, and I couldn’t think of a better place for us to be heading than Coffs Harbour,” Cameron said.

By Aiden BURGESS