16 Bambara Drive, Bonville is on the market with Sawtell Real Estate Co



16 Bambara Drive, Bonville

4 beds, 2 bath, 2 car garage.

Price: $1,189,000

OFFERING an attractive façade, functional design, and all the modern-day creature comforts, this recently constructed (2022) Coral built home is the perfect solution for those wanting a ready-to-move in property located on a flat land parcel, within a highly desirable pocket of Bonville.

Stepping inside, neutral colour tones, attractive finishes and fantastic natural light combine with coastal/Hamptons design themes, making for a very modern and exceptionally inviting space.

A wide hallway leads to the spacious kitchen which offers stone benchtops and a large breakfast bar with plenty of space for meal prep, while ample cabinetry ensures plenty of storage space.

The home’s layout and design provide an ideal transition between the kitchen and dining area which flows seamlessly to the covered alfresco area which enjoys great privacy and a peaceful, uninterrupted outlook across to the native forest of Bongil Bongil National Park.

The master suite is very generous, offering plenty of space for a king-sized bed, a large walk-in wardrobe and spacious ensuite bathroom with dual vanity.

The remaining three bedrooms are all well-sized and offer built-in wardrobes, ceiling fans and the front bedrooms also include sheer curtains for privacy.

A break-out living area resides just outside the front bedrooms which offers yet another space for a children’s retreat or office/desk space.

The entire home is serviced by a fully ducted Daikin air conditioning system which can be zoned to ensure all members of the home are comfortable all year round, as well as a large 6.6kw solar system for efficiency.

The backyard is very low maintenance, with manageable lawned space along the rear and northern side yard.

Fully fenced in Colorbond, the yard offers a private sanctuary to relax with your morning coffee or jump into the hot tub with a glass of wine and watch the sunset fall behind the forest in the evening.

This location offers easy access to Bongil Bongil National Park walking and bike trails, which weave through the native forest and lead to Bonville Creek.

Local schools and Toormina Shopping centre are only a short six-minute drive as well as Sawtell Village for access to cafes, nightlife, and its stunning beaches.

Overall, the home caters perfectly to both families and downsizers alike, and this modern home is a fine example of a walk-in living option that allows you to immediately enjoy the wonderful lifestyle this location has to offer.

Please contact Barry France from Sawtell Real Estate Co. on 0407 301 404 for further information or to book your inspection!