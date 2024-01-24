5 West Side Close, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 5 West Side Close, Coffs Harbour

Price: $695,000 – $710,000

Beds: 3, Bath: 2, Car: 1

Land size: 992.7 sqm

Open for Inspection: Saturday 27 January from 11.15am – 11.45am.

NESTLED in a quiet cul-de-sac on a spacious 992.7m2 block, this charming property offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and ample space.

Boasting three bedrooms plus a study, two bathrooms, and single carport, this home is a haven for those seeking a harmonious balance between tranquillity, privacy, and proximity to town.

As you approach the property, you’ll be greeted by a well-maintained exterior that exudes warmth and charm.

The lush greenery surrounding the residence provides a sense of serenity, creating a welcoming atmosphere for residents and guests alike.

The large block ensures privacy and room to breathe, making it an ideal setting for various outdoor activities.

Step inside to discover a home that radiates cosiness and homeliness.

The interior spaces are thoughtfully designed to maximise both functionality and comfort.

The three bedrooms offer ample accommodation for a growing family, complemented by two well-appointed bathrooms.

Experience seamless living in this home where the renovated kitchen effortlessly connects to the family dining area and extends to the outdoor entertainment space.

The modern elegance of the kitchen blends smoothly with the inviting dining room, creating a harmonious transition.

Step outside from the dining area to enjoy the fresh air in the outdoor entertainment space, surrounded by natural charm.

This home is a perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living, providing an ideal setting for shared moments and enjoyable gatherings.

One of the property’s standout features is its proximity to town, offering the convenience of easy access to amenities, shopping, dining, entertainment, schools, and childcare centres.

Residents can relish the benefits of urban living while still savouring the peaceful retreat that this property provides.

Don’t miss the opportunity to make this charming property your home.

Embrace the tranquillity, enjoy the spacious interiors, and revel in the convenience of town living.

Schedule a viewing today and experience the perfect blend of comfort and convenience in this delightful three-bedroom haven.

Contact agents: Charlotte Evans on 0490 265 578 and Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796.