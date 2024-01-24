Comets to host Hoey Moey 9s Tournament



THE COFFS Coast’s rugby league players will have the perfect opportunity to prepare for this year’s Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League season, when the Coffs Harbour Comets host their annual Hoey Moey 9s Tournament.

The pre-season nine-a-side competition will be held on Saturday, 2 March at Geoff King Motors Oval and surrounding fields.

The Coffs Coast’s biggest annual rugby league tournament will feature Opens, Under 18s, Ladies Tackle and Ladies League Tag Divisions.

The tournament traditionally signals the beginning of another year of local rugby league, with this year marking its 10th anniversary after the first event was held in 2014.

The Port Macquarie Breakers were the big winners at last year’s event, taking out both the Men’s Open and Ladies League Tag competitions, with the Comets winning the Under 18s title on home turf.

Last year’s tournament also featured teams from Woolgoolga, Macksville, Lismore, Wauchope, and Kootingal.

Expressions are now open for this year’s event, by emailing events.coffsharbourcomets@gmail.com.

The Coffs Harbour Comets returned to training this week as they prepare for the 2024 season.

The Comets are coming off a successful 2023, in which they won both the Group 2 reserve grade and Ladies League Tag premierships.

By Aiden BURGESS