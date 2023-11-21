Group 2 Rugby League clubs begin training for 2024 season

THEIR season may not start for another few months, but Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League clubs have returned to the training track for their first preseason hit outs as they prepare for next year’s season.

Defending premiers the Woolgoolga Seahorses began their training this week, with all grades now training each Tuesday night at Centennial Oval.

The Sawtell Panthers started their training for the 2024 season last week, with training held each Tuesday night at Rex Hardaker Oval.

The Orara Valley Axemen also started their preseason training last week at Coramba Sports Ground, as they look for a return to Group 2 competition after having the 2023 season off.

Last season’s finalists the Grafton Ghosts also kicked off their preseason training last week, on Thursday nights at Frank McGuren Fields.

Last season’s preliminary finalists the Nambucca Heads Roosters begin their preseason training next Tuesday from 5.30pm at Shelly Beach.

The North Coast Bulldogs are looking for Under 16 and Under 17s girls’ players to play in the Lisa Fiaola Cup.

The North Coast Bulldogs are now taking player applications to trial for the upcoming Under 17s girls tackle Lisa Fiaola Cup representative squad for the 2024 campaign.

Any girls interested in trialling can apply on the North Coast Bulldogs Facebook page.

Players must be turning 16 or 17 in 2024 to be eligible, with applications closing on Wednesday, 29 November.

The trial will be held on Monday, 4 December at Verge Street Oval, Kempsey, at 6pm.

By Aiden BURGESS