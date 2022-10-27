Have your say on the draft Regional Strategic Weed Management Plans

REGIONAL Weed Committees, in consultation with Local Land Services staff and Department of Primary Industries have developed new, five-year Regional Strategic Weed Management Plans to focus on managing and controlling weeds across NSW.

These regional plans:

● identify weeds of state and regional priority

● state the minimum control requirements to satisfy biosecurity duties established under the NSW Biosecurity Act 2015

● outline what is required of government agencies, community groups and individual landholders in relation to preventing, eliminating, or minimising the biosecurity risk for priority weed species.

● The plans establish priorities for weed management as well as strategies and actions to be implemented based on principles of shared responsibility, sustainable landscapes, collaborative leadership, and innovation.

Consultation on Regional Strategic Weed Management Plans across all eleven Local Land Services regions is now open. Your feedback will be taken into consideration as the plans are finalised.

You can be a landholder interested in what’s going on in your patch, a community member, or someone making a formal submission on behalf of members of a group or organisation – we are seeking feedback from all levels.

To have your say head to https://www.haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/weed-plans, then navigate to the North Coast Regional Strategic Weed Management Plan in the draft regional plans section of the page to view the local plan and participate in the engagement activities.