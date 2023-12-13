Hawks Nest Golf Club launches summer family fun



KIDS and golfers alike enjoyed a Family Fun Day at the Hawks Nest Golf Club (HNGC) on Sunday 10 December, as the Club launched its summer fun campaign in time for the holidays.

Several activities wowed the kids, including the Grand Opening of the Club’s new outdoor play area, a jumping castle, live DJ music, putt-putt, and free golf clinics run by the Club’s new PGA-qualified Head Coach, Glen Haynes, who has come from Monash in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.



“The last three months, we have already started growing the HNGC Junior Golf Academy during school terms, with regular Monday and Tuesday afternoons at 4:45pm,” Mr Haynes said.

“There are plenty of plans for the future, as the school holidays ‘Kids Xmas Golf Camps’ are scheduled already, letting kids learn new skills and fundamentals, with fun games and prizes.”

Inside, hungry families enjoyed the Club’s fare and an indoor golf simulator, “a prelude to a permanent, proper coaching facility that is coming soon to Head Professional Andrew McCormack’s Pro Shop,” said Emily McCormack, HNGC Marketing and Events coordinator and main organiser for the Family Fun Day.

“I envision two goals with the Golf Club, starting with our Family Fun Day.

“We want to encourage our junior golfers, they are the future of the Club and it’s a great sport for kids to play.

“The HNGC can be more open to the community and a place where families can come regardless of whether they’re a ‘golfing family’ or not.

“Our new play area is just the beginning of many new things that I plan to introduce to the club.”

“Our Kids Disco nights have been a huge success and a great night out for kids to burn off some energy – we have three discos on 4, 11, and 18 January.”

“Kids Xmas Golf Camps inquiries can go to Glen Haynes (0401 923 883), with PeeWees (5-7yo), Cadets (8-12yo) and Teens (13-17yo) groups, running multiple days throughout the Christmas holidays, book at the Pro Shop.

“Keep an eye on our Facebook and website for the latest events happening on the course and in the club.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE