Hawks Nest IGA wins four state awards



THE LOCAL IGA grocery store in Hawks Nest has won yet another slew of state-level awards, bringing home four majors, including the top prize, at the 2024 NSW and ACT IGA Awards of Excellence held in Sydney on Friday 1 March.

The four prestigious awards, contested by IGA stores across NSW/ACT, were Small Fresh Award, Small Grocery and Perishable Award, Small Transformation & Innovation Award, and the big one: Small Store of the Year Award.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“IGA Local Grocer Hawks Nest continues to be an outstanding store, they have grown their business through renovations, increasing offers, providing shoppers with convenience offers, and featuring locally produced products,” said a representative from Metcash, the owner of the IGA brand.

The Transformation and Innovation Award recognises innovations in smaller format stores, such as Hawks Nest, the winner of which demonstrates the most significant results due to refurbishment or investment over the past twelve months.

The Hawks Nest store’s award-winning ‘transformation’ has included a recent sizeable extension of the customer floorspace, facilitated by the purchasing of the empty store next door to house their coolers/freezers, extending the aisles and the cafe, and adding more floor space to have more products and offerings for customers.

“Our deli has doubled in size, with more hot food options, and, when possible, we stock from smaller, local suppliers,” Hawks Nest IGA Manager Lyndal Blaber told NOTA.

“We’ve been nominated for Store of the Year seven times in a row, and won six times,” Lyndal explained.

“Last year we won National Store of the Year, our third time, and we are now up for it again, against the interstate competition.

“We have to thank the local community for their continued support, they are the reason we have expanded, also thanks to the Metcash Group because they do support us with the innovation, the staff too, and our bosses, Peter and Ros Trappel.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

