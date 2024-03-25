Mobile phone 3G service to shut down in June



CONCERNS are rife about the imminent shutdown of 3G mobile phone services at the end of June this year.

NSW Farmers, self-declared as Australia’s largest and only state-based farming organisation that represents farmers across all agricultural commodities, have called for the Federal Government to take urgent action to ensure phone companies do not leave thousands of farmers without mobile coverage in the wake of the 3G shutdown.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Recent NOTA spotlights on shockingly poor mobile coverage across the Myall Coast region prove that most local residents will be in the same boat.

NSW Farmers Rural Affairs Committee Chair Deb Charlton said, “As providers push ahead with this 3G network shutdown, there’s no doubt there will be farmers who often work alone and a long way from help, who run into trouble or have an accident, and will be unable to call for help,” Mrs Charlton said.

“Even with the 3G network in place, there are hundreds of horror stories of accidents occurring on farms or on isolated country roads, where people have not had the mobile coverage they need to contact emergency services and get lifesaving help.

“We have absolutely no confidence that 4G coverage will be available when the 3G network is switched off, and we will only see more of these tragic situations as a result.”

When 3G emerged around 2003, most mobile phones were used for voice calls or SMS.

Ten years later, 4G technology allowed data speeds ten times faster than 3G, but many models may still use 3G for voice calls, including to 000, especially when the less-widespread 4G transceivers are unavailable.

A more recent iteration of 4G is ‘VoLTE’, which allows newer smartphones to make voice calls using internet data, however, most smartphone owners may be unaware of whether their current smartphone can use it.

Telstra’s official information confirms that they are switching off 3G on 30 June 2024.

“If your device doesn’t support VoLTE emergency calling, you will not be able to make an emergency call to 000 on the Telstra Mobile Network,” is Telstra’s advice.

“If you have a device that can only use 3G, you won’t be able to connect to Telstra’s network after 30 June 2024.”

Pindimar residents have invited Dr David Gillespie to a public meeting at 1pm, Wednesday 3 April at Pindimar Community Hall, accompanied by Shadow Minister for Regional Development Bridget McKenzie, both of whom have been “working behind the scenes to improve communications”.

By Thomas O’KEEFE