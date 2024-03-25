77 Boulder Bay Road, Fingal Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



77 Boulder Bay Road, Fingal Bay

5 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car

New Listing

Expressions of Interest

INTRODUCING 77 Boulder Bay Road – your perfect family retreat awaits!

Situated in the highly sought-after suburb of Fingal Bay, this stunning home offers a serene lifestyle in a picturesque reserve setting.

As you step inside, you’ll be greeted by the warmth and elegance of floating timber floors upstairs, adding a touch of contemporary charm to the living space.

The abundance of natural light filtering through the windows creates an inviting atmosphere, particularly in the main bedroom which boasts a beautiful outlook.

This spacious home features five bedrooms, ensuring plenty of room for the entire family.

The main bedroom is a sanctuary in itself, complete with an ensuite and walk-in robe, providing a luxurious retreat after a long day.

Three additional bedrooms come equipped with built-in wardrobes, offering convenience and ample storage space.

The heart of the home lies in its open-plan kitchen and dining area, where you can prepare delicious meals while enjoying uninterrupted views of the inviting in-ground pool and the surrounding natural parkland.

Stay comfortable year-round with the newly installed ducted air-conditioning system, ensuring every room of the house remains at the perfect temperature, including all the bedrooms.

Downstairs, a double garage with high ceilings offers ample space for storing boats or caravans. Additionally, a workshop, extra bathroom, and bar area provide the perfect space for pursuing hobbies or creating your own

personal “man cave”.

Outside, the property sits on a spacious 905m2 plot adjacent to a serene reserve, offering plenty of room for outdoor activities and entertaining.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make this exceptional property your own!

Schedule your viewing today and discover the perfect family retreat at 77 Boulder Bay Road.

Contact Nelson Bay Real Estate at sales@nelsonbayrealestate.com.au or 02 4981 2655.